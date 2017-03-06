West Monroe man arrested on several drug charges
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on several drug charges last month after receiving a tip about drug activity and stolen property at the suspect's home. Inside his home, they found marijuana, two bags of methamphetamine, liquid bottle of Phenobarb, one Clonazepam, 10 and a half Oxycodone pills, three Alprazolam pills and one methadone pill.
