West Monroe man arrested for posting 'Revenge Porn' videos of ex-girlfriend
Whittington was the victim's ex-boyfriend. He allegedly uploaded video's of the two on a pornography website called 'Pornhub' without her knowledge or consent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Tue
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|Gay/Bi/DL Guys in Michigan (Jun '16)
|Mar 20
|Favlos
|22
|gay skype
|Mar 19
|Mikefit92
|13
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar 15
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar 9
|Carlos R
|7
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 20
|Eagle 12
|297
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb '17
|WHO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC