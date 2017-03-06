Two West Monroe men arrested for meth
The report of a suspicious vehicle in the Rocky Branch area of Union Parish resulted in the arrest of two West Monroe men on narcotics charges. Booked into parish detention center Thursday afternoon were Leon D. Bradshaw, 53, and Robert D. Davis, 45. They were booked for possession of 1.1 grams of methamphetamine.
