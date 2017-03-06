Two West Monroe men arrested for meth

Two West Monroe men arrested for meth

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

The report of a suspicious vehicle in the Rocky Branch area of Union Parish resulted in the arrest of two West Monroe men on narcotics charges. Booked into parish detention center Thursday afternoon were Leon D. Bradshaw, 53, and Robert D. Davis, 45. They were booked for possession of 1.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay skype 10 hr Kave 8
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Feb 20 Eagle 12 297
Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 2
Searching for Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 1
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) Feb '17 Jason B 6
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... Jan '17 Eagle 12 189
Guy.hello? Jan '17 Kelley 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC