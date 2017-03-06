Suspect accused of trying to break in...

Suspect accused of trying to break into cars outside Monroe fitness center

A Monroe man is behind bars Monday after trying to break into several cars parked in the Planet Fitness parking lot on Lamy Lane. Police were patrolling the parking lot after a reported burglary on Saturday, and on Sunday afternoon they observed Ronald Dyes II allegedly trying to get into four cars.

