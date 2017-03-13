Strike up the band, Spring Concert Monday evening
Spring is coming and music is in the air Monday evening. The Twin City Concert Band will present its Spring Concert at 7:00 P.M. at Fair Park Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bbm pins x starts again
|32 min
|Arabian
|1
|gay skype
|Mar 11
|hamaad abdulrhman
|11
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar 9
|Carlos R
|7
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 20
|Eagle 12
|297
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|2
|Searching for Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|1
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Jan '17
|Eagle 12
|189
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC