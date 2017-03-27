St. Francis Medical Center to celebrate team members, including one with 50 years of service
St. Francis Medical Center will be hosting a 50s-themed celebration tomorrow evening recognizing 216 St. Francis team members for their service to the hospital. Employees being recognized are those who have reached various service milestones ranging from 5 years to 50 years.
