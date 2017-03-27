Severe Weather Expected to Impact Ark-La-Miss Tomorrow Night
Confidence continues to grow that we could see severe weather across our region tomorrow night heading into the early morning hours on your Thursday. In terms of timing, it looks like the squall line will move west to east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
