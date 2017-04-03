Robot Helps Surgeon's Perform Knee Surgery
Dr.Douglas Brown has operated on hips, knees, joints, you name it. 41 years in the business and he's excited to use the new "Mako robotic arm" for total knee replacements The device has been used for partial knee and total hip replacements for two years already, and Browns says this new robotic arm will allow doctors to measure the right alignment and implant size of the new knee, customizing a fit for each individual.
