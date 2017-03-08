RiverWalk coming to Downtown Monroe
All along the area starting from the Warehouse # 1 to SQ's, crews will work to put in an elevated brick walkway, which it will allow people to see over the levy wall and go into restaurants and businesses all along this area. "A place that you can come down on a Saturday afternoon walk along the riverfront and see the river see the water have some amenities," says Matt Sanderson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay skype
|20 hr
|Tony1231853
|9
|Brittany Alcorn AKA Sabina from Backpages
|Tue
|I know
|2
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 20
|Eagle 12
|297
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|2
|Searching for Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Jason B
|6
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Jan '17
|Eagle 12
|189
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC