Plans for Uber in Monroe passed on fo...

Plans for Uber in Monroe passed on for now

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

"I am very supportive of this initiative, but I also respect the fact that the mayor wants to continue to look into the logistics of the ordinance," says Chairman Michael Echols. Mayor Mayo says there are logistics that need to be tied up, like involving the tax and revenue office and the police department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Mar 23 Cside211 41
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Mar 21 GaggleofGooses 2
News The Price Is Right coming to Monroe Mar 15 Mardick 1
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) Mar 9 Carlos R 7
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Feb '17 Eagle 12 297
Kasey Barnett Feb '17 WHO 2
Searching for Kasey Barnett Feb '17 WHO 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,055 • Total comments across all topics: 279,892,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC