Plans for Uber in Monroe passed on for now
"I am very supportive of this initiative, but I also respect the fact that the mayor wants to continue to look into the logistics of the ordinance," says Chairman Michael Echols. Mayor Mayo says there are logistics that need to be tied up, like involving the tax and revenue office and the police department.
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar 23
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar 21
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar 15
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar 9
|Carlos R
|7
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb '17
|Eagle 12
|297
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb '17
|WHO
|2
|Searching for Kasey Barnett
|Feb '17
|WHO
|1
