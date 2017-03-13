Phone theft leads to meth arrest in U...

Phone theft leads to meth arrest in Union Parish

Saturday

A West Monroe man has been arrested by Union Parish sheriff's deputies accused of stealing a personal cell phone from a Point community convenience store. The victim told deputies that he left his Apple iPhone 6s cell phone unattended briefly when the two men came in and left.

