Pea cookin' renders rich political potlikker 'Somebody is always stirring the pot' Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://tnsne.ws/2mGou2j Tensas Basin Levee District executive director John Stringer and Tensas Levee Board member Venoy Kinnaird use boat paddles to stir 20-gallon pots during a Tuesday pea cookin' that drew politicians from everywhere. Tensas Basin Levee District executive director John Stringer and levee board member Venoy Kennaird stir the pot at Tuesday's pea cookin'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.