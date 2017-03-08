Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office employee arrested for child pornography
On March 8, 2017 Josh Deason, an employee at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office Transitional Work Program, was arrested for possession of child pornography. This case was worked by Investigators from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police, who are assigned to the FBI multi-agency task force in Monroe.
