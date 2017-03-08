OPSO: Minor injuries in accident involving school bus
It happened around 3:00 PM as the bus was dropping off students at their homes near Cypress Street and Hines Lane in West Monroe. A sheriff's department spokesperson says the accident happened as the bus was turning off of Cypress Street onto Hines Lane.
