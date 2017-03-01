OPSO arrests Monroe woman for stalking

OPSO arrests Monroe woman for stalking

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Concordia Sentinel

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe woman Sunday on suspicion of stalking in response to complaints the suspect had sent another person several "harassing/threatening" text messages. The text messages were provided to deputies, who viewed the content of the messages to contain "multiple threats," according to the Feb. 26 arrest affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay skype 2 hr horneyboy624 5
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Feb 20 Eagle 12 297
Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 2
Searching for Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 1
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) Feb 2 Jason B 6
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... Jan '17 Eagle 12 189
Guy.hello? Jan '17 Kelley 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,811 • Total comments across all topics: 279,296,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC