OPSO arrests Monroe woman for stalking
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe woman Sunday on suspicion of stalking in response to complaints the suspect had sent another person several "harassing/threatening" text messages. The text messages were provided to deputies, who viewed the content of the messages to contain "multiple threats," according to the Feb. 26 arrest affidavit.
