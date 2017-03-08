No formal charges' filed yet over $11...

No formal charges' filed yet over $11k theft

Read more: Concordia Sentinel

No formal charges have been levied against an unidentified employee of Ouachita Parish Schools who racked up nearly $11,000 in charges for buying fuel for his personal automobile with a school system-issued credit card, according to a recent audit. The theft was characterized as a finding "Misuse of School Board Credit Card" in an audit report prepared by Allen, Green & Williamson LLP, a Monroe certified public accounting firm.

