No formal charges' filed yet over $11k theft
No formal charges have been levied against an unidentified employee of Ouachita Parish Schools who racked up nearly $11,000 in charges for buying fuel for his personal automobile with a school system-issued credit card, according to a recent audit. The theft was characterized as a finding "Misuse of School Board Credit Card" in an audit report prepared by Allen, Green & Williamson LLP, a Monroe certified public accounting firm.
