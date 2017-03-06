NLEP, ULM seek economic impact study
NORTH LOUISIANA Economic Partnership presented the University of Louisiana at Monroe a $30,000 check last week to pay for an economic impact study of the Ouachita and Black Rivers. North Louisiana Economic Partnership presented the University of Louisiana at Monroe a $30,000 check last week to pay for an economic impact study of the Ouachita and Black Rivers.
