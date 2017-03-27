MPD: Active shooter training course coming to Monroe
The Monroe Police department and the ALICE Training Institute have teamed up to bring ALICE Instructor Training to Monroe, at the Public Safety Center June 5th through 6th. The goal of the ALICE program is to provide individuals with survival-enhancing options for those critical moments in the gap between when a violent situation begins and when law enforcement arrives on scene.
