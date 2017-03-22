Monroe teenager hits head, airlifted to Shreveport
A 15-year-old girl was airlifted from Monroe's Forsythe Park to a Shreveport hospital on Saturday, after Monroe Fire Department officials say she hit her head on concrete. Officials say the girl was at where some call "The Maze", or the pump station spillway behind the Garnier Apartments and Genusa's restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Tue
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|Gay/Bi/DL Guys in Michigan (Jun '16)
|Mar 20
|Favlos
|22
|gay skype
|Mar 19
|Mikefit92
|13
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar 15
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar 9
|Carlos R
|7
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 20
|Eagle 12
|297
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb '17
|WHO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC