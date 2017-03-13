Monroe soldier returns home after sev...

Monroe soldier returns home after seven month deployment in Afghanistan

Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

After being deployed for seven months in Afghanistan, Captain Stewart Cathey Jr. finally returns home to Louisiana; and to a great surprise. Monday morning, some of Stewart Jr.'s close friends and family helped plan a surprise welcoming at the Monroe Regional Airport.

