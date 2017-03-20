Monroe man arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend
Denzale Smith, 27, was arrested Thursday on complaints of domestic abuse battery and simple battery after his girlfriend alleged he struck her several times in the back of the head. Monroe police responded to a male beating a female in the parking lot in the 4300 block of Desiard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar 23
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar 21
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|Gay/Bi/DL Guys in Michigan (Jun '16)
|Mar 20
|Favlos
|22
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar 15
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar 9
|Carlos R
|7
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb '17
|Eagle 12
|297
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb '17
|WHO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC