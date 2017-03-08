Monroe couple suspected in gang relat...

Monroe couple suspected in gang related activity

Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Ozell and Gary Biddle, along with Jarvis Dean were arrested Monday in connection with what police call the "South Third Street Gang." According to police records, neighbors have complained about gang activity and drug use at 1206 South Third Street.

