LASERS to present pension update

LASERS to present pension update

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Concordia Sentinel

Cindy Rougeou, Executive Director of the Louisiana State Employees' Retirement System , will speak to the Monroe chapter of RSEA on Thursday, March 9, 9 a.m., at the West Monroe Convention Center. Active state employees and retirees from Caldwell, East and West Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, and Union parishes are expected to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay skype 15 hr Bturner89 10
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) Thu Carlos R 7
Brittany Alcorn AKA Sabina from Backpages Mar 7 I know 2
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Feb 20 Eagle 12 297
Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 2
Searching for Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 1
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... Jan '17 Eagle 12 189
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,456,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC