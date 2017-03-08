LASERS to present pension update
Cindy Rougeou, Executive Director of the Louisiana State Employees' Retirement System , will speak to the Monroe chapter of RSEA on Thursday, March 9, 9 a.m., at the West Monroe Convention Center. Active state employees and retirees from Caldwell, East and West Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, and Union parishes are expected to attend.
