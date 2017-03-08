KNOE "Backroads" reporter, Louis Redden, remembered by loved ones
Family, friends and former co-workers of Louis Redden gathered at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in West Monroe to celebrate his life and legacy. Redden is most recognized for his KNOE special series, 'Backroads'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay skype
|23 hr
|hamaad abdulrhman
|11
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar 9
|Carlos R
|7
|Brittany Alcorn AKA Sabina from Backpages
|Mar 7
|I know
|2
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 20
|Eagle 12
|297
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|2
|Searching for Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|1
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Jan '17
|Eagle 12
|189
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC