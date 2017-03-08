KNOE "Backroads" reporter, Louis Redden passes away
KNOE 8 News has learned from multiple friends of Louis Redden, the man best remembered for his "Backroads," reports has passed away. We are told, Louis Redden passed away Tuesday from complications during heart surgery Monday.
