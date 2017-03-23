High speed chase ends with crash at Louisiana Purchase Garden and Zoo
Zoo director, Joe Clawson, tells KNOE the crashed happened around 2:30 a.m. and that police were chasing a suspect on Thomas Street. The suspect was later identified as 21-year-old Javarro Eleam, of Monroe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar 23
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar 21
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar 15
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar 9
|Carlos R
|7
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb '17
|Eagle 12
|297
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb '17
|WHO
|2
|Searching for Kasey Barnett
|Feb '17
|WHO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC