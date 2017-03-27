Frogs Fill High School Relations Role
TCU Football is in full spring practice mode, but Gary Patterson had some off the field business to attend to as well. That job was completed this week, as the Frogs reached into Louisiana to fill their Director of High School Relations position, a role that had been open since Jake Brown's departure for SFA earlier this year.
