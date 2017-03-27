Fish, plant research collections out ...

Fish, plant research collections out at Louisiana-Monroe

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Athletic renovations, budget cuts and limited use have given the death knell to the thousands of fish and plant research specimens housed at the University of Louisiana at Monroe's Museum of Natural History. A top school official, Dr. Eric Pani, said Thursday the university is finding a new home for two of the state's largest research collections - six million fish specimens and 500,000 plant specimens.

