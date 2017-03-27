Fish, plant research collections out at Louisiana-Monroe
Athletic renovations, budget cuts and limited use have given the death knell to the thousands of fish and plant research specimens housed at the University of Louisiana at Monroe's Museum of Natural History. A top school official, Dr. Eric Pani, said Thursday the university is finding a new home for two of the state's largest research collections - six million fish specimens and 500,000 plant specimens.
