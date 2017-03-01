Educator accused of prohibited sexual...

Educator accused of prohibited sexual conduct with a student

A 25-year-old Monroe man has been arrested and charged with prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student. Christian Amos was arrested Wednesday.

