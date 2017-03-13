Courtesy: ULM

Courtesy: ULM

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A video that recently went viral of CNN contributor and best-selling author, Mel Robbins, argues that, at some point, people bought into the lie that they need to feel ready in order to change their lives. She advised instead, that "your life comes down to your decisions, and if you change your decisions, you will change everything."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay skype 19 hr Mikefit92 13
mumbai gay (Feb '15) Fri Lundchooso 36
News Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne... Mar 15 Missy 2
News The Price Is Right coming to Monroe Mar 15 Mardick 1
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) Mar 9 Carlos R 7
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Feb 20 Eagle 12 297
Kasey Barnett Feb '17 WHO 2
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Health Care
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC