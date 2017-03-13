Courtesy: ULM
A video that recently went viral of CNN contributor and best-selling author, Mel Robbins, argues that, at some point, people bought into the lie that they need to feel ready in order to change their lives. She advised instead, that "your life comes down to your decisions, and if you change your decisions, you will change everything."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay skype
|19 hr
|Mikefit92
|13
|mumbai gay (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Lundchooso
|36
|Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne...
|Mar 15
|Missy
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar 15
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar 9
|Carlos R
|7
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 20
|Eagle 12
|297
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb '17
|WHO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC