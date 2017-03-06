Copeland's reveals renovation, Stays ...

Copeland's reveals renovation, Stays true to NOLA roots

The afternoon included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, live entertainment by the GSU Faculty Jazz Ensemble, a smorgasbord of hors d'oeuvres, and featured special guest, Al Copeland, Jr. The New Orleans themed renovation has revamped the restaurant, both inside and out, and shows a commitment to the community and the Copeland's brand in Monroe. Alana and John Belton, of Ruston, bought the restaurant in December of 2015.

