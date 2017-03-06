Copeland's reveals renovation, Stays true to NOLA roots

The afternoon included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, live entertainment by the GSU Faculty Jazz Ensemble, a smorgasbord of hors d'oeuvres, and featured special guest, Al Copeland, Jr. The New Orleans themed renovation has revamped the restaurant, both inside and out, and shows a commitment to the community and the Copeland's brand in Monroe. Alana and John Belton, of Ruston, bought the restaurant in December of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.