Cinderella Project giveaway Saturday

The Cinderella Project of Monroe provides local junior and senior girls prom dresses, while building self-esteem, self-confidence and the importance of giving back to others. In its seventh year, The Cinderella Project of Monroe is hosting their annual dress giveaway this Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Monroe Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

