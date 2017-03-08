Cinderella Project giveaway Saturday
The Cinderella Project of Monroe provides local junior and senior girls prom dresses, while building self-esteem, self-confidence and the importance of giving back to others. In its seventh year, The Cinderella Project of Monroe is hosting their annual dress giveaway this Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Monroe Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
