Boil Advisory issued for West Hwy 80 - Arkansas Road residents

The West Hwy 80 - Arkansas Road Water System is experiencing problems with the water system due to a repair on a water line. A Severn Trent Crew repaired a blowoff on a water line that required an interruption in water affecting only the residences of 100-124 Serenity Lane in West Monroe.

