Airlines expect to cancel thousands of flights due to storm
U.S. airlines have canceled about 4,000 flights Monday and Tuesday as a late-winter storm is expected to dump enough snow to disrupt travel in the Northeast. While it is unlikely any flights in or out of Monroe will be cancelled, travelers could face delays in connecting flights heading to northeast locations.
