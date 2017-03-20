2017 City of Monroe Youth Summer Job ...

2017 City of Monroe Youth Summer Job Program

Mayor Jamie Mayo and the Monroe City Council are pleased to announce the application period for our six week long 2017 City of Monroe Youth Summer Job Program will begin on Monday, March 27th. Mayor Jamie Mayo says, "We are proud to be able to make a difference in the lives of at least 200 young men and women.

Monroe, LA

