West Monroe man arrested for meth
On February 16, 2017, members of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Special Crimes Apprehension Team conducted a narcotics investigation in southwest Ouachita Parish. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Devin Shane McMillian, age 26 of West Monroe and the seizure of 1.75 lbs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay skype
|Tue
|Horn74cok1
|2
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 20
|Eagle 12
|297
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|2
|Searching for Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Feb 2
|Jason B
|6
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Jan 29
|Eagle 12
|189
|Guy.hello?
|Jan '17
|Kelley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC