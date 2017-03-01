West Monroe Community Outreach
Dean Baugh, Director of Economic and Workforce Development, talked about the West Monroe Community Outreach, an outreach event targeting West Monroe residents who want to explore new career opportunities. LDCC instructors and personnel will be on hand from academic and technical programs that lead to high-wage, high-demand jobs with accelerated training.
