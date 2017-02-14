Warrant issued for vehicle burglary s...

Warrant issued for vehicle burglary suspect

1 hr ago

Stemming from the ongoing investigation into recent vehicle burglaries in northeast Ouachita Parish, Ouachita Sheriff's Investigators are searching for Curtis Montrell Robinson, age 28 of Monroe. Robinson is described as a Black male, 5-11" tall, 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Monroe, LA

