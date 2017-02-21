ULM holding water drive for St. Joseph

ULM holding water drive for St. Joseph

Wednesday Feb 22

From February 20-23, ULM's Student Services' Trio program is hosting a water drive for the town of St. Joseph, The Trio program's directors say once they heard how bad the situation was in St. Joseph, they knew they had to get involved. "The ULM community has really been coming together, and they have donated a lot," Assistant Director of Student Services Mystee Burrell said.

