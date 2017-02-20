The American Red Cross Wants You! On ...

The American Red Cross Wants You! On a Disaster Action Team

While floods have affected all but five Louisiana parishes this year, the most common disaster the Red Cross responds to is single-family home fires. At a scene, Red Cross volunteers work side-by-side with firefighters and other emergency personnel to ensure residents receive immediate assistance for needs such as food, lodging, clothing, and/or medication replacement, as well as the support to begin recovery.

