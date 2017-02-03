Suspect seen pulling on church doors, windows arrested for possession of meth
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine after authorities were called about a suspect pulling on the doors and windows of a church. After deputies arrived at the location of the church on Smith Street in West Monroe, they made deputies with the suspect, Michael Lynn Auttonberry, 58, 222 Lynette Drive, West Monroe.
