Railroad Makers and Music Festival ce...

Railroad Makers and Music Festival celebrates regional arts, music

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

The Seratones, of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Louisiana Soul Revival featuring Doug Duffey, of Monroe, Louisiana, will headline the inaugural Railroad Makers and Music Festival on April 8 in Ruston's historic downtown district. The festival will also feature the bands Big Head, of Monroe; Montague, of New Orleans; Supernaturals; of Monroe; GoofyBoots, of Greenville, Mississippi; and more than 100 regional makers as well as several food trucks, said Joshua Mitchell, Railroad Fest's founder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay skype 12 hr Horn74cok1 2
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Mon Eagle 12 297
Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 2
Searching for Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 1
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) Feb 2 Jason B 6
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... Jan 29 Eagle 12 189
Guy.hello? Jan '17 Kelley 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,936 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC