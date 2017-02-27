Prep work for Arkansas Road continues; construction will begin in 2018
Out on Arkansas Road in West Monroe crews have begun clearing the area. This is just the beginning to get the road ready to be widened.
Comments
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake Baptist preacher Beware
|Feb 24
|counterfit
|1
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 20
|Eagle 12
|297
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|2
|Searching for Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Feb 2
|Jason B
|6
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Jan 29
|Eagle 12
|189
|Guy.hello?
|Jan '17
|Kelley
|1
