Pet Parade rolls through West Monroe for the 11th year
The 11th annual Mardi Gras Pet Parade rolled through downtown West Monroe on Saturday afternoon, celebrating pets from all over the area. The parade was hosted by the Paws of Northeast Louisiana, and had not only dogs, but a bunny, a raccoon, and even a longhorn.
