Ouachita Crime Stoppers needs help locating suspects in Target theft

1 hr ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Investigators with the Monroe Police have been working with employees at the Target store in Monroe stemming from a theft investigation that has been going on since November 2016. Initial investigation has revealed that several individuals have been defrauding and stealing from the store in a gift card return scam.

