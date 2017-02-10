OPSO arrests suspect in ATV and equip...

OPSO arrests suspect in ATV and equipment theft investigation

The investigation by OPSO Investigators of recent ATV and other equipment thefts in Ouachita Parish has led to the arrest of a Ouachita Parish resident. Kevin Ray Ramsey, 27, of Monroe, has been charged with the recent theft of a 2008 Can Am Outlander ATV and an equipment trailer belonging to a local Boy Scout troop that was loaded with their camping equipment.

