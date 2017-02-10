OPSO arrests suspect in ATV and equipment theft investigation

The investigation by OPSO Investigators of recent ATV and other equipment thefts in Ouachita Parish has led to the arrest of a Ouachita Parish resident. Kevin Ray Ramsey, 27, of Monroe, has been charged with the recent theft of a 2008 Can Am Outlander ATV and an equipment trailer belonging to a local Boy Scout troop that was loaded with their camping equipment.

