OPSO: 42 grams of meth found on top of TV

Saturday Feb 11

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe woman last week after discovering a large amount of methamphetamine suspected to be in the woman's possession. While deputies were investigating a burglary at Bennett's home, they observed a "plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine on top of a TV in the living room area in plain view," according to the arrest affidavit.

