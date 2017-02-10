OCS alum Jake Slaughter thriving as L...

OCS alum Jake Slaughter thriving as LSU freshman starter

Friday Feb 10

He may be three-plus hours away from Monroe, but OCS alum Jake Slaughter says he's gotten a nice bump in streed cred since joining LSU Baseball in Baton Rouge. "I mean, I have friends who text me all the time, like if I put up a snapchat or something on instagram with LSU, they always come back 'that's awesome!" Slaughter said.

