Monroe's first Mardi Gras held at Miller-Roy building on Desiard

Monroe's very first Mardi Gras celebration was held at the historic Miller-Roy Building on Desiard Street in 1930. The Miller-Roy's third floor ballroom, The Savoy, brought talent of huge proportions to Monroe in the 1930's and 1940's.

