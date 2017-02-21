Monroe residents speak out about pedestrian safety
On Wednesday, just two nights after a man was hit and killed on Louisviille Avenue, folks in Monroe were speaking out. "There are people that are walking the streets at the wrong times," Monroe native Wayne Murphy said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake Baptist preacher Beware
|Fri
|counterfit
|1
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 20
|Eagle 12
|297
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|2
|Searching for Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Feb 2
|Jason B
|6
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Jan 29
|Eagle 12
|189
|Guy.hello?
|Jan '17
|Kelley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC